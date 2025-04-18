Skip to main content
Jefferson High School welcomes new head football coach with 19 years of experience

Randy Badillo has reached the UIL state playoffs eight times throughout his coaching career

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

File Photo: Thomas Jefferson High School located at 723 Donaldson Avenue. (Google Street View, Google Street View)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Independent School District announced a new head football coach at Jefferson High School with 19 years of experience, according to a press release.

The release mentioned that it’s the first varsity football head coach position for Randy Badillo. He most recently was the offensive coordinator at South San High School.

Badillo returns to SAISD, where he started his coaching career as an offensive line coach at Edison High School in 2006.

“I am excited for the opportunity. There is a lot of pride in the community. There is a lot of support,” Badillo said. “It’s a great opportunity to build on the traditions of the past and leave a legacy for these players going forward.”

The release stated that throughout his coaching career, Badillo reached the University Interscholastic League (UIL) state playoffs eight times.

Badillo, a St. Mary’s University graduate, replaces long-time Jefferson High School coach Edward Cardenas, who retired in the spring.

