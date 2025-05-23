Skip to main content
Dallas Cowboys navigate offseason moves with new wide receiver trade

The KSAT 12 Sports team traveled to Frisco, Texas, this week to cover organized team activities for the Cowboys

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

FRISCO, Texas – Over the years, covering the Dallas Cowboys during the offseason usually means one thing: you are never short on storylines.

This year, with the start of organized team activities, the Cowboys acquired a new wide receiver in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Another offseason addition is adjusting to being mistaken for one of his teammates.

KSAT Sports Now shared these stories and more, including what the Cowboys’ new head coach, Brian Schottenheimer, is observing with his new wide receiver.

You can catch KSAT Sports Now live at 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday on KSAT Plus.

