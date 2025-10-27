Scholar Athlete of the Week: Sophia Fisher, Steele High School KSAT 12 Sports and CHRISTUS Children’s shine a spotlight on a local senior student athlete SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Sophia Fisher of Steele High School.
Sophia is a three-year member of the varsity volleyball team. She was named Second-Team All-District last season and Academic All-District two years in a row. She also plays club volleyball.
Sophia is a member of the National Honor Society, the Student Council and is an athletic trainer. She maintains a 4.14 GPA, is ranked in the top five percent of her class and is an AP Scholar with Distinction.
Sophia will attend Wayne State College to play Division Two volleyball, major in pre-athletic training and minor in chemistry.
About the Authors Daniel Villanueva headshot
Daniel P. Villanueva has been with KSAT 12 since 2003 and is the producer of the station's sports streaming show KSAT Sports Now. Villanueva is a graduate of St. Mary's University and is a TAPB and Lone Star Emmy award winner.
