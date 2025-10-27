Skip to main content
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Sophia Fisher, Steele High School

KSAT 12 Sports and CHRISTUS Children’s shine a spotlight on a local senior student athlete

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Sophia Fisher of Steele High School.

Sophia is a three-year member of the varsity volleyball team. She was named Second-Team All-District last season and Academic All-District two years in a row. She also plays club volleyball.

Sophia is a member of the National Honor Society, the Student Council and is an athletic trainer. She maintains a 4.14 GPA, is ranked in the top five percent of her class and is an AP Scholar with Distinction.

Sophia will attend Wayne State College to play Division Two volleyball, major in pre-athletic training and minor in chemistry.

