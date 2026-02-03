Schreiner University adds beach volleyball, names Hannah Thrasher inaugural coach

Schreiner University continues to expand its women’s athletics programs, adding beach volleyball as the newest sport.

KSAT Sports caught up with inaugural head coach Hannah Thrasher, who will lead the new program as it prepares for its first competitive seasons.

Thrasher is no stranger to building success at Schreiner. Before stepping into the sand, she helped turn the Mountaineers’ indoor volleyball program into a winning one while serving as assistant head coach. In just two seasons, the team improved from four wins to 24.

Thrasher said building a strong culture has been key to that turnaround — and it will be just as important for the new beach volleyball program.

“I think them just buying into the culture we have here and building relationships not just with each other, but with the coaches as well,” Thrasher said. “Making sure we have the right kind of players here who will buy in.”

That culture is expected to translate from the court to the sand, especially since several athletes will compete in both indoor and beach volleyball.

“For the first couple of seasons, that’s definitely the plan,” Thrasher said. “We’ll have a few indoor players also play beach. I’m still looking to bring in about eight, so the first roster will be about 10 to 12.”

Playing both sports is common, Thrasher said, and the calendar allows enough time between seasons to avoid burnout.

“In the fall, they’re responsible for indoor,” she said. “We’ll have a few beach things here and there, but we don’t want to burn them out. When fall is over and we go into the spring, that’s when we’ll really focus on beach.”

Schreiner’s first official beach volleyball season will begin in spring 2027. Before then, the Mountaineers will compete in a club season this spring, followed by their first year as an official NCAA Division III program next year.

Thrasher hopes the growing popularity of beach volleyball will draw fans to campus.

“It’s a really big sport that’s expanding, especially in Texas and nationwide,” she said. “It’s really fun to watch — the Olympics is one of the most-watched events — so we’re hoping the community and the Schreiner community can come out and see what it’s all about.”

The team will start their final club season in February.

