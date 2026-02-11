UTSA legends, Olympic medalist join San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame class of 2026

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame has announced its class of 2026, honoring a remarkable group of athletes and teams who have shaped the city’s sports legacy.

This year’s inductees include:

University of Texas at San Antonio’s first head football coach, Larry Coker

Two-time Olympic swimming medalist James Feigen

Standout UTSA quarterback Frank Harris

Eight-time All-American track and field athlete Tameka Roberts-Nuñez

The 1971 Texas 4A state football champions from Robert E. Lee High School

Meet the class of 2026

Coker launched UTSA’s football program in 2009, building it from the ground up. He came from the University of Miami, where he won a national championship in 2001. Coker quickly put UTSA on the map with his leadership.

In 2011, a record 56,743 fans filled the Alamodome to watch the Roadrunners’ first official game. Over five seasons, Coker led UTSA to 26 wins and established one of the most successful startup programs in NCAA history.

“It’s just a great thrill. It’s a great honor,” Coker said.

Feigen is a decorated swimmer with success at the high school, collegiate and international levels. At Winston Churchill High School, he set national records and earned multiple state titles.

At the University of Texas at Austin, Feigen won 18 Big 12 gold medals and three NCAA championships. He represented the U.S. in two Olympics, winning silver in London 2012 and gold in Rio 2016 in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay.

“All credit to my parents, coaching staff and all my other teammates,” Feigen said. “They really helped drive me to succeed, and I’m forever grateful.”

Harris played seven seasons as quarterback for UTSA. He led the Roadrunners to two Conference USA titles and four bowl games. Harris earned 2022 Conference USA MVP honors and set more than 30 program records.

He attended Samuel Clemens High School, where he excelled in football and basketball.

“It’s a huge accomplishment,” Harris said. “I never thought I’d be involved in something like this, getting inducted. It’s extremely humbling, and I’m very appreciative of it.”

Roberts-Nuñez, from Corpus Christi, was an eight-time All-American at UTSA in track and field. She won 17 Southland Conference titles and earned multiple athlete of the year honors.

Roberts-Nuñez still holds several Southland Conference and UTSA records in sprinting and the long jump.

“This is a thing that I always tell my elementary students,” Roberts-Nuñez said. “I always tell them to dream big. Never allow anyone to tell you that you can’t be something. And whatever you put your mind to, if you believe, you can achieve.”

The 1971 Robert E. Lee High School football team captured the Texas 4A state championship in a thrilling 28-27 victory over Wichita Falls. This game was the first high school football contest played at Texas Stadium.

Quarterback Tommy Kramer led a dramatic comeback. He later became an NFL standout. The team finished the season undefeated with a 14-0-1 record, marking Lee’s first state title.

The induction ceremony will take place Saturday, Aug. 29, at the Stars at Night Ballroom in the Henry B. González Convention Center.

For tickets and table reservations, click here.

Read also: