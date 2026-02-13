UTSA junior pitcher set to start Opening Day, shares excitement for 2026

UTSA junior RHP Robert Orloski will take the mound on Friday as UTSA’s opening day starter against South Dakota State at Roadrunner Field.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound junior from Middleton, Idaho, emerged as a key arm in the Roadrunners’ bullpen during the 2025 season.

In a relief role, he posted an 8-0 record with nine saves over 72.1 innings, compiling a 3.36 ERA, 77 strikeouts, and holding opponents to a .212 batting average.

He earned AAC First-Team All-Conference honors and ranked among the nation’s top performers in several categories, including ERA, saves, and victories.

Now transitioning to the starting rotation, Orloski’s is ready to be a leader on the staff under head coach Pat Hallmark.

The Roadrunners enter the 2026 campaign eager to build on last year’s historic success, when they set a program record with 47 wins, claimed the AAC regular-season title and advanced to the NCAA Super Regionals for the first time.

That run included upsets over top-seeded Texas in the Austin Regional before falling to UCLA.

Watch KSAT 12 Sports’ interview with Orloski in the video player above.

