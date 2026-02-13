Skip to main content
Sports

UTSA junior pitcher set to start Opening Day, shares excitement for 2026

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

UTSA junior RHP Robert Orloski will take the mound on Friday as UTSA’s opening day starter against South Dakota State at Roadrunner Field.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound junior from Middleton, Idaho, emerged as a key arm in the Roadrunners’ bullpen during the 2025 season.

In a relief role, he posted an 8-0 record with nine saves over 72.1 innings, compiling a 3.36 ERA, 77 strikeouts, and holding opponents to a .212 batting average.

He earned AAC First-Team All-Conference honors and ranked among the nation’s top performers in several categories, including ERA, saves, and victories.

Now transitioning to the starting rotation, Orloski’s is ready to be a leader on the staff under head coach Pat Hallmark.

The Roadrunners enter the 2026 campaign eager to build on last year’s historic success, when they set a program record with 47 wins, claimed the AAC regular-season title and advanced to the NCAA Super Regionals for the first time.

That run included upsets over top-seeded Texas in the Austin Regional before falling to UCLA.

Watch KSAT 12 Sports’ interview with Orloski in the video player above.

