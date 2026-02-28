Skip to main content
Clear icon
75º
Join Insider for Free
WEATHER ALERT

Sports

Brennan girls’ basketball claims regional crown, Davenport boys take area championship

Brennan pulled away to win the Class 6A Division I regional championship 50-45, advancing to the state semifinals

Ashley Gonzalez, Sports Reporter

In Seguin, Brennan faced Austin Bowie in the girls’ regional final.

In the first quarter, Bella Flemings passed to Deylamore Tapia, who drove in for a bucket to make it 4-0 Bears.

Brennan struck again as Flemings, heavily guarded, handed it off to Tapia, who finished a right-handed layup for a 6-0 lead.

Bowie answered. Sydney Ashby found Madison Corion on the block in transition for a layup, tying the game at 6.

But Brennan pulled away to win the Class 6A Division I regional championship 50-45, advancing to the state semifinals.

At Navarro High School, La Vernia and Davenport met in a Class 4A Division I matchup.

In the third quarter, Noah Dockings secured a loose ball and passed to Jasik Estrada, who scored to give La Vernia a 40-39 lead.

In the fourth, Davenport took control. Ricky Groff threw down a dunk to make it 54-44. Later, Boston Hernandez drove and dished to Groff, who finished inside.

The Wolves defeated the Bears, 68-56.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...