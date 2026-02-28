Spurs’ 11-game win streak fuels championship hopes among San Antonio residents

SAN ANTONIO – The KSAT Sports team took to Pearl on Friday after the Spurs extended their win-streak to 11.

On Thursday, the Silver and Black took on the Brooklyn Nets and won 126-110.

Diego Bazan moved to San Antonio a few years ago and has been a Spurs fan since he moved to the 210. He said it’s a great time to be a Spurs fan.

“I love the energy, the environment, everything just feels a lot better and bigger,” he said. “We have a really good shot,” he added when championship talks began.

Nicole Bransteter, a San Antonio native, said almost everywhere you go, you will see Spurs gear. With the team on a strong winning streak, the excitement feels familiar, like it did in 2014, the year the Spurs won their last championship.

“Last time when we won, oh my gosh, we went downtown and like the whole block was just full of cars, Spurs flags, everything,” she said.

The Spurs will take on the New York Knicks on the road Sunday. Tipoff is set for noon, live on KSAT 12.

Read also: