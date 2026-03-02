Trae Young ejected from game after leaving bench, days before his expected Wizards debut

FILE - Washington Wizards guard Trae Young, center, looks on from the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Jan. 19, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

WASHINGTON – Trae Young was thrown out of a Washington game and he isn't even set to play for the Wizards for a few more nights.

Young was ejected Monday night from the Wizards' game against the Houston Rockets when he left the bench and walked onto the court to complain to a referee. Young was then kicked out during a confrontation between Houston's Tari Eason and Washington's Jamir Watkins, with Eason also getting ejected.

Recommended Videos

“Don’t expect me to get ejected too many more times D.C.,” Young wrote on X, adding a crying emoji , “but I’m definitely bringing that energy & competitiveness when I’m back for my brothers!”

That is expected to be Thursday.

Young made an Instagram post of himself working out in Wizards gear earlier Monday and ended it with “3/5.” The Wizards are set to host Utah that night.

Asked before the game against Houston, coach Brian Keefe said the point guard was trending toward being ready to play against the Jazz. He said Young would likely be restricted to about 17 to 20 minutes, mostly in the first half.

Young played in 10 games for the Atlanta Hawks this season, averaging 19.3 points and 8.9 assists, before being sidelined by knee and quadriceps injuries. The Wizards acquired him for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert in January.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba