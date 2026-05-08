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Sports

Spurs, USAA treat military families to Game 2 experience

The fun started before tipoff as Spurs legends Sean Elliott and Bruce Bowen, along with Jacob Tobey, answered questions from the crowd

Ashley Gonzalez, Sports Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – The Spurs and USAA teamed up for a special event on Wednesday.

Fifty active-duty service members and their families stationed in San Antonio were invited to Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“We can’t say thank you enough to our military. Families here in San Antonio, they make San Antonio an amazing place,” said Randy Termeer, USAA property & casualty insurance president.

The fun started before tipoff as Spurs legends Sean Elliott and Bruce Bowen, along with Jacob Tobey, answered questions from the crowd.

Fans also took home signed photos of Elliott and Bowen after taking pictures with the former players.

One current service member said the event was a nice change of scenery along with gratitude.

“It’s cool that the Spurs were able to give back,” said Charles Giertz, who has been with the Air Force for 16 years. “Doing stuff like this kind of rejuvenates us in what we do every day.”

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