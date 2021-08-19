BGC Scores and Schedules, Week 1: High School Football in South Texas, Hill Country from KSAT 12

Find the schedule of games and live scores for the first week of high school football in the San Antonio area below.
Game scores will be updated at the end of quarters, and, in some cases, halves. Games being played August 26, 27 and 28.
WEEK 1
Thursday, August 26 – 7 p.m. start times
- Clark vs Harlan (Gustafson)
- Del Rio at SA Veterans (Rutledge)
- O’Connor vs Brandeis (Farris)
Friday, August 27 – 7 p.m. start times
- Boerne at Alamo Heights
- Brackenridge at Somerset
- DeSoto at Judson
- La Vernia at Cuero
- Pfl Hendrickson vs Steele
- Port Lavaca Calhoun at Navarro
- Reagan vs Brennan (Farris)
- Smithson Valley vs Warren (Gustafson)
- Southwest at Central Catholic
- Wagner vs Johnson
Saturday, August 28 – 7 p.m. start times
- Laredo LBJ at Jay (Gustafson)
- MacArthur vs Marshall (Farris)
