Cloudy icon
80º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Big Game Coverage

KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 8 rankings

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

Tags: Big Game Coverage, High School Football, 12s Top 12, San Antonio, Floresville, Lanier, Reagan, Marshall, Taft, Brandeis, Boerne Champion, Alamo Heights, Johnson, Smithson Valley, Steele, Brennan, Boerne, Poteet, Falls City, Natalia, Carrizo Springs, Marion, Somerset, Cuero, Navarro, Poth, Central Catholic, Shiner
See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 8 of the 2021 high school football season!
See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 8 of the 2021 high school football season!

See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 8 of the 2021 high school football season!

Find more Big Game Coverage here, including more than a dozen games livestreamed for free each week.

CLASS 5A & 6A

RankRecord
12. Floresville5-1
11. Lanier5-1
10. Reagan4-2
9. Marshall6-1
8. Taft6-1
7. Brandeis6-1
6. Boerne Champion5-1
5. Alamo Heights6-0
4. Johnson7-0
3. Smithson Valley6-0
2. Steele6-0
1. Brennan6-0

CLASS 1A - 4A

RankRecord
12. Boerne4-2
11. Poteet6-1
10. Falls City5-1
9. Natalia6-1
8. Carrizo Springs6-0
7. Marion6-1
6. Somerset5-1
5. Cuero5-1
4. Navarro5-1
3. Poth5-1
2. Central Catholic6-1
1. Shiner6-0

BIG GAME COVERAGE HIGHLIGHTS FROM WEEK 7

Thursday Night

Friday Night

Road Trip

Fan Cam

Saturday Night

Week 7 Scores

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Greg Simmons is the sports director and a sports anchor for KSAT 12.

email

facebook

twitter