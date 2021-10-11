KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 8 rankings

See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 8 of the 2021 high school football season!
CLASS 5A & 6A
|Rank
|Record
|12. Floresville
|5-1
|11. Lanier
|5-1
|10. Reagan
|4-2
|9. Marshall
|6-1
|8. Taft
|6-1
|7. Brandeis
|6-1
|6. Boerne Champion
|5-1
|5. Alamo Heights
|6-0
|4. Johnson
|7-0
|3. Smithson Valley
|6-0
|2. Steele
|6-0
|1. Brennan
|6-0
CLASS 1A - 4A
|Rank
|Record
|12. Boerne
|4-2
|11. Poteet
|6-1
|10. Falls City
|5-1
|9. Natalia
|6-1
|8. Carrizo Springs
|6-0
|7. Marion
|6-1
|6. Somerset
|5-1
|5. Cuero
|5-1
|4. Navarro
|5-1
|3. Poth
|5-1
|2. Central Catholic
|6-1
|1. Shiner
|6-0