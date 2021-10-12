BGC Game of the Week Preview: Southwest vs. Southwest Legacy

A battle between District 14-5A Division I rivals headlines Week 8 of KSAT 12's Big Game Coverage, as the Southwest Dragons take on the Southwest Legacy Titans on Friday at 7 p.m.

Both squads enter Friday night’s showdown undefeated in district play. The Titans (5-1, 2-0) have won three straight games, defeating Del Rio, Laredo Martin and Eagle Pass Winn. Dual-threat quarterback Zezar Tovar -- 773 passing yards, 10 TDs -- and wide receiver Javier Murillo -- 35 catches, 619 yards, eight TDs -- lead a dynamic offense that has scored 21 points or more in five of their six games. Meanwhile, the Dragons (5-2, 3-0) are riding a five-game winning streak and have outscored district opponents 92-7 over the last three weeks. Running back Jake Friesenhahm has been impressive out of the backfield, racking up 736 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, while quarterback Nate Gamez and the wide receiving corps help balance an offense that has scored 28 or more points in five straight games.

Only one of these two teams can leave Southwest ISD Stadium with their undefeated district record intact. Who will it be? Kickoff on Friday is set for 7 p.m.

