BGC Game of the Week Preview: No. 5 Smithson Valley vs. No. 2 Steele

8-1 Rangers take on 9-0 Knights for District 27-6A title

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Two of the top five teams in the San Antonio area clash in the final week of the regular season with the District 27-6A title up for grabs, as No. 2 Steele hosts No. 5 Smithson Valley at Lehnhoff Stadium.
SCHERTZ – Two of the top five teams in the San Antonio area clash in the final week of the regular season with the District 27-6A title up for grabs, as No. 2 Steele hosts No. 5 Smithson Valley at Lehnhoff Stadium.

The Knights enter Friday’s matchup fresh off a dramatic 35-30 victory over a determined Judson Rockets squad that improved their record to 9-0 overall, 6-0 in district play. The Rangers are 8-1 overall and 5-1 in district with their only loss of the season coming to the those same Rockets the week before on a last-second, game-winning touchdown.

Kickoff between these two teams at Lehnhoff Stadium is set for 7 p.m. this Friday night.

