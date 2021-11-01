Clear icon
KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 11 rankings

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 11 of the 2021 high school football season!
Find more Big Game Coverage here, including more than a dozen games livestreamed for free each week.

CLASS 5A & 6A

RankRecord
12. Floresville7-2
11. Taft7-2
10. Reagan6-3
9. New Braunfels7-2
8. Southwest Legacy8-1
7. Boerne Champion7-2
6. Marshall8-1
5. Smithson Valley8-1
4. Alamo Heights9-0
3. Johnson9-0
2. Steele9-0
1. Brennan9-0

CLASS 1A - 4A

RankRecord
12. Randolph6-3
11. Natalia7-2
10. Somerset7-2
9. Falls City8-1
8. Boerne7-2
7. Wimberley7-2
6. Poteet8-1
5. Carrizo Springs9-0
4. Cuero8-1
3. Poth8-1
2. Central Catholic8-1
1. Shiner9-0

