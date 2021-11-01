KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 11 rankings

See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 11 of the 2021 high school football season!
Find more Big Game Coverage here, including more than a dozen games livestreamed for free each week.
CLASS 5A & 6A
|Rank
|Record
|12. Floresville
|7-2
|11. Taft
|7-2
|10. Reagan
|6-3
|9. New Braunfels
|7-2
|8. Southwest Legacy
|8-1
|7. Boerne Champion
|7-2
|6. Marshall
|8-1
|5. Smithson Valley
|8-1
|4. Alamo Heights
|9-0
|3. Johnson
|9-0
|2. Steele
|9-0
|1. Brennan
|9-0
CLASS 1A - 4A
|Rank
|Record
|12. Randolph
|6-3
|11. Natalia
|7-2
|10. Somerset
|7-2
|9. Falls City
|8-1
|8. Boerne
|7-2
|7. Wimberley
|7-2
|6. Poteet
|8-1
|5. Carrizo Springs
|9-0
|4. Cuero
|8-1
|3. Poth
|8-1
|2. Central Catholic
|8-1
|1. Shiner
|9-0