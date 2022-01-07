Wagner 4-star point guard Austin Nunez celebrated for reaching 1,500 career points

Austin Nunez was honored by Wagner High School for breaking 1,500 career points.

SAN ANTONIO – Wagner High School senior point guard Austin Nunez is a scoring machine.

Tuesday night before the Thunderbirds home game against Steele, Nunez was recognized for recently topping 1,500 career points.

“It’s an honor. I put in a lot of work in the gym, so just to get recognized is something cool,” Nunez told KSAT 12 Sports.

Austin Nunez was honored by Wagner High School for breaking 1,500 career points. (KSAT 12)

Nunez broke the 1,500-point threshold on New Year’s Eve when he scored 44 points to lead Wagner to an 81-58 victory against Smithson Valley.

The lefty leads Wagner in scoring this season, averaging 29.3 points per game.

But he can’t do it without his teammates, he said.

“They play a big part in the reason why myself has had success this season,” Nunez said. “Just staying after practice, getting extra work in. The little things help us in the long run. They’ve been with me this whole ride.”

Nunez, a 4-star prospect, will play college basketball for Bobby Hurley and the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Ad

Find more coverage on KSAT’s Big Game Coverage page: