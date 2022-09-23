BGC Week 5 Preview: No. 1 Steele vs. Fort Bend Christian Academy headlines Friday’s schedule

As the 2022 high school football regular season approaches the halfway mark, the vast majority of teams are wrapping up their non-district schedule or kicking off district play. But there’s at least one non-district matchup on the marquee that features the No. 1 team in KSAT 12′s Top 12 looking to stay undefeated on the season, and it’s the ‘Big Game’ in our Big Game Coverage (BGC) for Week 5.

BGC Game of the Week: Ford Bend Christian Academy vs. No. 1 Steele, Lehnhoff Stadium, 7 p.m.

The top-ranked Knights enter Friday night’s matchup against Fort Bend Christian Academy boasting a pristine 4-0 record, and they’ve earned that mark through a number of hard-fought victories. Aside from their 49-16 demolition of Hutto in Week 3, Steele has won their other three games by an average margin of five points. Their most recent win, a 35-28 overtime decision over Midland Legacy on the road, served as a microcosm of their season. Running back Jaydon Bailey was the driving force of the offense, quarterback Chad Warner made a few spectacular plays in crunch time and the Knight defense forced key takeaways down the stretch to secure the victory.

That formula will again be put to the test against Fort Bend Christian Academy. Their 2-2 record is deceiving. Both of the Eagles’ losses have been decided by a combined 10 points. The good news for the Knights is that they don’t have to drive five hours to face their opponent this week. Instead, Fort Bend is traveling three hours to square off against Steele at Lehnhoff Stadium. This is the Knights’ second home game after a thrilling 35-28 victory over Lake Travis in Week 2. We’ll see if Steele has what it takes to win their 16th straight regular season game.

Marion vs. Randolph, Mickler Memorial Field, 7 p.m.

District 13-3A Division I kicks off in style with a clash between the 4-0 Ro-Hawks and the 3-1 Bulldogs. These two programs enter Friday night’s matchup with momentum. Randolph is undefeated after posting back-to-back shutout victories over YMLA (45-0) and Kennedy (35-0), while Marion rebounded from a tough road loss to Gonzales in Week 3 with a 35-12 home win over Karnes City in Week 4.

The Ro-Hawks and Bulldogs have been long-time district rivals. From 2015-2019, Marion dominated the series, but Randolph snapped their five-game winning streak with a pair of convincing victories in 2020 and 2021. Last year, the Ro-Hawks cruised to a 40-20 win on the road. This year, Randolph hosts the rematch, and whoever comes out on top takes a huge step towards a potential district title.

Sabinal vs. Charlotte, Trojan Field, 7 p.m.

Week 5′s BGC Road Trip sees KSAT 12′s Larry Ramirez hit the road to Charlotte, where the 4-0 Trojans will host 4-0 Sabinal in the District 15-2A Division II opener for both programs. Last year, the Yellowjackets snapped a three-game losing skid to Charlotte with a convincing 33-6 road win. Both teams return to Trojan Field for the rematch, and only one will leave with their undefeated record intact. Here’s the entire Road Trip schedule: