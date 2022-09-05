KSAT 12′s Top 12: Week 3 Rankings
See which teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 3 of the 2022 high school football season!
CLASS 5A & 6A
|Rank
|Record
|12. Burbank
|2-0
|11. Clark
|2-0
|10. Boerne Champion
|1-1
|9. Johnson
|1-1
|8. Alamo Heights
|1-1
|7. Judson
|1-1
|6. Smithson Valley
|1-1
|5. Harlan
|2-0
|4. Taft
|2-0
|3. New Braunfels
|2-0
|2. Brennan
|1-1
|1. Steele
|2-0
CLASS 1A - 4A
|Rank
|Record
|12. D’Hanis
|1-1
|11. Charlotte
|2-0
|10. Randolph
|2-0
|9. Somerset
|2-0
|8. Antonian
|2-0
|7. Uvalde
|2-0
|6. Poteet
|2-0
|5. Wimberley
|2-0
|4. Shiner
|1-1
|3. Boerne
|2-0
|2. Poth
|2-0
|1. Cuero
|2-0
