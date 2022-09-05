75º

Big Game Coverage

KSAT 12′s Top 12: Week 3 Rankings

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

See which teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 3 of the 2022 high school football season!

CLASS 5A & 6A

RankRecord
12. Burbank2-0
11. Clark2-0
10. Boerne Champion1-1
9. Johnson1-1
8. Alamo Heights1-1
7. Judson1-1
6. Smithson Valley1-1
5. Harlan2-0
4. Taft2-0
3. New Braunfels2-0
2. Brennan1-1
1. Steele2-0

CLASS 1A - 4A

RankRecord
12. D’Hanis1-1
11. Charlotte2-0
10. Randolph2-0
9. Somerset2-0
8. Antonian2-0
7. Uvalde2-0
6. Poteet2-0
5. Wimberley2-0
4. Shiner1-1
3. Boerne2-0
2. Poth2-0
1. Cuero2-0

WATCH WEEK 2 HIGHLIGHTS

