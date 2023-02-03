National Signing Day 2023: Where some of San Antonio’s top athletes are headed

SAN ANTONIO – After a two-day, winter-weather delay, student-athletes across San Antonio signed their national letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in college.
KSAT 12 Sports traveled to five local high schools on Thursday to highlight these athletes on one of the most important days of their lives.
Check out our coverage below! Please email sports@ksat.com to ensure we help local student-athletes get their recognition.
2023 COMMIT LIST
Sam Houston
Jamie Johnson - Abilene Christian University
Javon Adams - Tyler Junior College
Wynzolyn Calhoun - Southwestern University
Brandeis
Chris Bryson - UTSA, football
Alex Wyatt - Angelo State University, football
Brady Zingelmann - Colorado School of Mines, football
Rafe Clendenin - Virginia Military Institute, football / track & field
Ethan Malesich - UIW, track & field / cross country
Shienne Gadson - Burry University, soccer
Maya Muñoz - Wheeling University, soccer
Téa Pepito - TLU, soccer
Reagan
Jenna Salazar - Lewis College, soccer
Reese Stephens - Grinnell College, basketball
Josephine Zink - U.S. Naval Academy, track & field
Kayla Beach - U.S. Air Force Academy, track & field
Joshua Torres - West Point, track & field
Marlo Zamora - Trinity University, golf
Maria Fernanda Ortiz Zamora - Utah Valley, golf
Melo Valley - Angelo State University, football
Matt Quick - Texas A&M Kingsville, football
Caden Wright - Princeton, football
Giuseppi Sessi - U.S. Naval Academy, football
Matthew Velasco - Texas State, football
Victor Andres Diaz Ceballos - Muhlenberg, baseball
Brennan Greer - St. Mary’s, baseball
Sean Mattivi - Cal State Monterey Bay, soccer
Jack Hillard - Colorado College, soccer
Gavin Fonger - Marion Military, tennis
Steele
Kenny Lott - University of Houston, track & field
Giovani Cavazos - University of Gloucestershire, soccer
Bryan Gutierrez - University of Chester, soccer
Adyson James - Nicholls State, basketball
Jaydon Bailey - Utah State, football
Javon Bejarano - Blinn, football
Dante Payton - Blinn, football
Edmarrion Contreras - William Jewel College, football
Christian Fitchett - UIW, football
Tay’Shaun Ghee - Southern Nazarene, football
Makai Williams - Tulane, football
Zephaniah Amosa - Sul Ross State University, football
Incarnate Word
Juliana De Luna - Emporia State University, softball
Micah Rabey - Schreiner, golf
Sophia Silva - University of New Haven, golf