National Signing Day 2023: Where some of San Antonio’s top athletes are headed

SAN ANTONIO – After a two-day, winter-weather delay, student-athletes across San Antonio signed their national letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in college.

KSAT 12 Sports traveled to five local high schools on Thursday to highlight these athletes on one of the most important days of their lives.

Check out our coverage below!

2023 COMMIT LIST

Sam Houston

Jamie Johnson - Abilene Christian University

Javon Adams - Tyler Junior College

Wynzolyn Calhoun - Southwestern University

Brandeis

Chris Bryson - UTSA, football

Alex Wyatt - Angelo State University, football

Brady Zingelmann - Colorado School of Mines, football

Rafe Clendenin - Virginia Military Institute, football / track & field

Ethan Malesich - UIW, track & field / cross country

Shienne Gadson - Burry University, soccer

Maya Muñoz - Wheeling University, soccer

Téa Pepito - TLU, soccer

Reagan

Jenna Salazar - Lewis College, soccer

Reese Stephens - Grinnell College, basketball

Josephine Zink - U.S. Naval Academy, track & field

Kayla Beach - U.S. Air Force Academy, track & field

Joshua Torres - West Point, track & field

Marlo Zamora - Trinity University, golf

Maria Fernanda Ortiz Zamora - Utah Valley, golf

Melo Valley - Angelo State University, football

Matt Quick - Texas A&M Kingsville, football

Caden Wright - Princeton, football

Giuseppi Sessi - U.S. Naval Academy, football

Matthew Velasco - Texas State, football

Victor Andres Diaz Ceballos - Muhlenberg, baseball

Brennan Greer - St. Mary’s, baseball

Sean Mattivi - Cal State Monterey Bay, soccer

Jack Hillard - Colorado College, soccer

Gavin Fonger - Marion Military, tennis

Steele

Kenny Lott - University of Houston, track & field

Giovani Cavazos - University of Gloucestershire, soccer

Bryan Gutierrez - University of Chester, soccer

Adyson James - Nicholls State, basketball

Jaydon Bailey - Utah State, football

Javon Bejarano - Blinn, football

Dante Payton - Blinn, football

Edmarrion Contreras - William Jewel College, football

Christian Fitchett - UIW, football

Tay’Shaun Ghee - Southern Nazarene, football

Makai Williams - Tulane, football

Zephaniah Amosa - Sul Ross State University, football

Incarnate Word

Juliana De Luna - Emporia State University, softball

Micah Rabey - Schreiner, golf

Sophia Silva - University of New Haven, golf