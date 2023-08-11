‘It’s going to make us a better football team’: Holy Cross faces Antonian in Game 1 of KSAT Pigskin Classic

The Holy Cross Knights open their season against the Antonian Apaches in the first game of the 2023 KSAT Pigskin Classic, on Friday, Aug. 25, at the Alamodome.

SAN ANTONIO – The Holy Cross Knights open their season against the Antonian Apaches in the first game of the 2023 KSAT Pigskin Classic, on Friday, Aug. 25, at the Alamodome.

🎟 GET YOUR TICKETS HERE.

The second annual KSAT Pigskin Classic will kick off the 2023 high school football season and will be broadcast live on KSAT 12 and all KSAT digital platforms.

This year, the event is even bigger, with eight teams facing off over two days in front of thousands of screaming fans. You can learn more about all the games, tickets and more by clicking here.

The 2023 KSAT Pigskin Classic opener should be a high-scoring classic quarterback duel, as both programs return veteran starters at the game’s most important position.

Kickoff between the Knights and Apaches is set for 7 p.m.

🎟 GET YOUR TICKETS HERE.

Preview: Knights vs. Apaches

. (KSAT)

The Knights return 12 starters, six on offense and six on defense, from last year’s 9-2 team. Those in the program think this could be a year that they make it to the state title game. Quarterback Gibby Alvarado returns for his third year as the starter after he passed for 1,711 yards and 20 touchdowns a year ago. He’ll also have a quality offensive line and defense flanking him.

In an interview with KSAT 12 Sports, Head Coach Mike Harrison said he was overwhelmed to hear that Holy Cross was chosen as part of the KSAT Pigskin Classic. You can watch the full interview at the top of this article.

“How about honored, privileged. I mean there are so many words that come to mind for us. Personally, when you’re a coach, this is kind of a dream. You get your kids to this environment, this kind of venue, it’s going to help us later on,” Harrison said.

He said those watching the game can expect to see high-quality Holy Cross football.

“That’s going to be tough, hard-nosed kids that play very, very, very, disciplined, very aggressive, and we’re going to get after it. Our kids play hard. And that’s been the mantra of Holy Cross for a very long time. That they are going to play with passion, they’re going to play with intensity, and they’re going to play with disclipline. That’s what we expect to give our fans and everybody watching on TV,” Harrison said.

Harrison said the game will not only be a measuring stick, but help the team later in the season.

“First of all, playing a team like Antonian, holy cow, a very good football team. They’re going to make us better, playing in this venue is going to make us better. And that’s really what we’re talking about, is what happens with us being in this type of environment early. It’s going to make us a better football team. We’re extremely excited about it,” he said.

About the KSAT Pigskin Classic

The second-annual KSAT Pigskin Classic will kick off Aug. 25 and 26 at San Antonio’s Alamodome and tickets are now on sale.

🎟 GET YOUR TICKETS HERE.

All the games will be broadcast on KSAT 12, on the KSAT Plus app, the Big Game Coverage app and on KSAT.com.

This year’s KSAT Pigskin Classic is even bigger than last year’s inaugural event, with four high school football games over two fun-filled days to kick off the Texas high school football season.

Thousands will watch Antonian play Holy Cross, Southside take on Somerset, Jefferson face Uvalde and O’Connor versus Brandeis.

Download the Big Game Coverage mobile app or visit the Big Game Coverage section for high school sports coverage, including game livestreams, from KSAT 12.