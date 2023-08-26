PLAYER OF THE GAME: 2023 KSAT Pigskin Classic Game 1 Holy Cross versus Antonian

SAN ANTONIO – Antonian quarterback Jayce Toscano was named the Davis Law Firm Player of the Game in Game 1 of the KSAT Pigskin Classic Friday night.

QB Toscano threw for four touchdowns — two to Aden Samaniego, one to Jaden Villarreal and one to Raleigh Strode — and more than 230 passing yards.

“Everyone played great. Our offense was a team effort all around, our line was doing good, our receivers were in the right place,” said Toscano in a post-game interview. “It feels awesome. There’s obviously a great crowd you can hear a roar after each touchdown. It just a great way to start the season.”

Toscano led his team to a 47-20 victory over the Holy Cross Knights in the opening week of the high school football season.

Toscano was an all-state quarterback last season who threw for more than 2,500 yards and 30 touchdowns.

The KSAT Pigskin Classic continues Saturday with a triple-header: Southside takes on Somerset at 11:30 a.m., Jefferson faces Uvalde at 3:30 p.m. and O’Connor battles Brandeis at 7:30 p.m.

The 2023 KSAT Pigskin Classic opener was expected to be a high-scoring classic quarterback duel, as both programs return veteran starters to the game’s most important position.

Fans are able to nominate and vote online for who they think will be named the KSAT Pigskin Classic Davis Law Firm Player of the Game in each of the four games.

Fans can vote for their picks during each game - during the first half, viewers can nominate players and during the second half they can vote on the nominees.

The KSAT Pigskin Classic Davis Law Firm Player of the Game will be named at the end of each game and recognized on the field during post-game coverage.

About the KSAT Pigskin Classic

The second-annual KSAT Pigskin Classic will kick off Aug. 25 and 26 at San Antonio’s Alamodome and tickets are now on sale.

All the games will be broadcast on KSAT 12, on the KSAT Plus app, the Big Game Coverage app and on KSAT.com.

This year’s KSAT Pigskin Classic is even bigger than last year’s inaugural event, with four high school football games to kick off the Texas high school football season.

