Brandeis quarterback Lincoln Philyaw named Davis Law Firm Player of the Game in win over O’Connor

Brandeis Broncos head football coach Charles Bruce and Player of the Game, quarterback Lincoln Philyaw, talk about their big win over the O’Connor Panthers.

SAN ANTONIO – Brandeis transfer quarterback Lincoln Philyaw threw for nearly 400 yards and had six touchdowns leading the Broncos to a 45-35 victory over O’Connor in the KSAT Pigskin Classic on Saturday night.

Philyaw was named Davis Law Firm Player of the Game for his efforts, after completing 21 passes for 397 yards. He also had an 18-yard touchdown run on the ground.

“We were on fire in the first half, put up 35 points. But second half we started kinda slow, I think we can definitely pick that up going into next week,” Philyaw said after the game.

The Panthers’ offense rolled to 497 total yards as Philyaw threw touchdowns to several players, spreading the touchdowns around.

Brandeis Head Coach Charles Bruce called the game a heavy weight fight. He spoke highly of his star quarterback after the game.

“The great thing is he’s a great leader. He understands what we’re doing and believes in the process of what we do.”

The defense helped clinch the game, and Junior kicker Ryan Villasenor iced it on a kick from 34 yards out with 33 seconds left.

Fans are able to nominate and vote online for who they think will be named the KSAT Pigskin Classic Davis Law Firm Player of the Game in each of the four games.

Fans can vote for their picks during each game - during the first half, viewers can nominate players and during the second half they can vote on the nominees.

The KSAT Pigskin Classic Davis Law Firm Player of the Game will be named at the end of each game and recognized on the field during post-game coverage.

