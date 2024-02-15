68º
Join Insider for Free

BREAKING NEWS

Big Game Coverage

Southside girls basketball team forfeits playoff victory due to an ineligible player

Burbank will move on in the area round of the UIL playoffs

Nick Mantas, KSAT 12 Sports Editor

Tags: Big Game Coverage, Southside, San Antonio, High School Basketball Playoffs, Burbank, Girls Basketball, Wagner
Southside girls basketball team holding up the Bi-District trophy after beating Burbank. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – After sealing a playoff victory with a win over Burbank on Tuesday night, the Southside girls basketball team was ready to play Wagner in the area round on Thursday night.

However, the Cardinals were forced to forfeit their 54-39 win over Burbank, meaning the Burbank team will advance and face Wagner instead.

Southside head coach Jessica Macias-Cardenas confirmed with KSAT Sports Director Larry Ramirez that an ineligible player participated in the game against Burbank. The player received a technical foul in the previous game against McCollum which made her ineligible for the Burbank game.

Macias-Cardenas said there was a miscommunication between the coaching staff and the referee crew during the McCollum game which led to her playing the ineligible player.

“If I knew she was ineligible, I wouldn’t have played her,” Macias-Cardenas told KSAT on Thursday evening.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

facebook

twitter

instagram