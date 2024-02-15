Southside girls basketball team forfeits playoff victory due to an ineligible player

Southside girls basketball team holding up the Bi-District trophy after beating Burbank.

SAN ANTONIO – After sealing a playoff victory with a win over Burbank on Tuesday night, the Southside girls basketball team was ready to play Wagner in the area round on Thursday night.

However, the Cardinals were forced to forfeit their 54-39 win over Burbank, meaning the Burbank team will advance and face Wagner instead.

Southside head coach Jessica Macias-Cardenas confirmed with KSAT Sports Director Larry Ramirez that an ineligible player participated in the game against Burbank. The player received a technical foul in the previous game against McCollum which made her ineligible for the Burbank game.

Macias-Cardenas said there was a miscommunication between the coaching staff and the referee crew during the McCollum game which led to her playing the ineligible player.

“If I knew she was ineligible, I wouldn’t have played her,” Macias-Cardenas told KSAT on Thursday evening.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.