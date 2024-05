HELOTES, Texas – The O’Connor boys’ baseball team is hard at work preparing to face the Johnson Jaguars in the Class 6A Regional Finals.

The winner will advance to the state tournament at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.

The Panthers beat the Reagan Rattlers in the regional semifinals two games to one, setting up the showdown with the Jaguars.

