Texas high school basketball playoff bracket ranked as one of the toughest in the US

MaxPreps ranked the UIL Class 6A Division 1 bracket third on the list

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

Brennan's Isaiah Ward (42) keeps his eyes on the Marshall defense during their game on January 29th, 2025. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

This time of year is always intense and nerve-racking for high school basketball programs that want to win a state title.

The UIL Class 6A Division 1 playoff bracket — featuring the Brennan Bears and the Steele Knights — was considered one of the toughest in the country, according to MaxPreps.

MaxPreps shared their perspective on the top 10 toughest high school basketball state tournament brackets in the U.S. throughout the 2024-25 season.

The Texas Class 6A basketball playoff bracket was ranked third in the U.S. behind the California Interscholastic Federation state basketball championship bracket and the Florida High School Athletic Association’s Class 7A boys' basketball bracket.

The Brennan Bears enter the area round of the playoffs against Lake Travis, and the Steele Knights will face Harlingen.

