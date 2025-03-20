2 San Antonio high school athletes sign letter of intent to play college sports

SAN ANTONIO – It was a special Wednesday for two of San Antonio’s best athletes.

Southwest High School’s Monica Medina signed to play soccer at Schreiner University, while Sam Houston’s Bre’yanna Murray committed to play basketball at Texas A&M University-San Antonio.

Special day at Sam Houston High School as Bre’yanna Murray signs her letter of intent to play basketball at @TAMUSASports next year. Her future head coach, Chris Minner, shared some kind words about recruiting Bre’yanna. You’ll hear from her tonight on @KsatSportsNow at 7 🏀👀 pic.twitter.com/odwghp87gj — KSAT Nick Mantas (@KSATNick) March 19, 2025

Both athletes are excited to compete at the next level while also being not too far away from home.