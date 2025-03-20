Skip to main content
2 San Antonio high school athletes sign letter of intent to play college sports

Southwest High School’s Monica Medina and Sam Houston’s Bre’yanna Murray are off to play at the next level

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Tags: Big Game Coverage, Sports, San Antonio, Soccer, Basketball, National Signing Day

SAN ANTONIO – It was a special Wednesday for two of San Antonio’s best athletes.

Southwest High School’s Monica Medina signed to play soccer at Schreiner University, while Sam Houston’s Bre’yanna Murray committed to play basketball at Texas A&M University-San Antonio.

Both athletes are excited to compete at the next level while also being not too far away from home.

