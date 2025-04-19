Taylor Nunez, other area stars shine on day one of UIL regional track and field meets

SAN ANTONIO – The 2025 UIL regional track and field meets are in full swing, showcasing some of Texas’s top high school talent as athletes vie for a spot at the state championships.

From record-setting jumps to thrilling distance races, regionals have delivered unforgettable moments.

At the Region IV-3A meet, Randolph High School’s Taylor Nunez soared to victory in the girls’ long jump with an impressive 21-foot leap.

Nunez’s performance not only secured the regional title but also placed her at the top of the national leaderboard for the event, marking her as a serious contender heading into the state meet.

Over at the Region IV-5A/6A meet, Smithson Valley junior Lilly Koenig claimed first place in the girls’ 5A 3200-meter run, showcasing her endurance and speed.

In the boys’ 5A 3200-meter run, Boerne Champion senior Charlie Houck narrowly outpaced Boerne’s Aaron Garcia to take the top spot in a thrilling finish.

In Class 6A, Brennan senior Zachary Miller dominated the boys’ 3200-meter run, earning a regional title and punching his ticket to the state championships.

These athletes are among the many who have qualified for the UIL State Track and Field Meet, set to begin on May 1.

With regional competitions wrapping up tomorrow, the stage is set for more standout performances as Texas’s best prepare to compete for state glory.