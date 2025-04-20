Randolph girls’ track dominates 3A Regional Championship, eyes 4th consecutive state title

SEGUIN, Texas – The Randolph girls’ track and field team has dominated for the past few years, and during the 3A Regional Championship meet at Seguin’s Matador Stadium, history repeated itself.

Randolph’s Taylor Nunez set the tone on Friday with a record-setting long jump of 21 feet, making her the top high school jumper in the country.

Big Game Coverage More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

During Saturday’s meet for the track events, Nunez broke her regional final meet records in the 100-meter and 200-meter races, finishing in 11.16 seconds and 24.26 seconds, respectively.

Her teammate, Sophia Bendet, won the 800-meter run and had approximately 10 minutes to catch her breath between the 1600-meter run and the 1600-meter relay.

Bendet won the 800-meter race by 13 seconds, the 1600-meter race by 14 seconds and helped her Ro-Hawks win the 1600-meter relay by nine seconds, clinching the 3A regional title.

“This team was special. We’re mostly seniors, and we have some freshmen, so just everybody kind of executing their own part in our team and just coming out here and giving it our all,” Nunez said. ”It means a lot to us. We’re a very close team, just sharing this with my team means everything to me.”

As the team prepares for the 3A State Championship meet in Austin in two weeks, the Ro-Hawks said they are confident in returning home with their fourth state title.

“We don’t have to prove ourselves anymore,” Nunez said. “We’re just gonna go out there, get our fourth team state championship, get all the gold medals we can, and just share the celebration together.”

“There’s a lot of pressure going for your fourth state title, so we all knew what was at stake here, but we know that if we all work together and we accomplished what we came out here to do, then we knew good things were coming,” Bendet said. “It’s an amazing feeling; I mean, it’s something we’ve been doing since freshman year, so to kind of end on a high note our senior year is really special.”

The Ro-Hawks will aim for their fourth consecutive state championship at the University of Texas in Austin’s Mike Myer’s Stadium starting May 1.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

Read also: