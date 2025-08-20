Steele Knights football rebuilds after 11-2 season, aims for strong 2025 campaign

SAN ANTONIO – The 2025 Steele Knights football team is in rebuild mode.
The Knights lost many starters from last year’s squad that went 11-2 overall, reaching the third round of the playoffs. They return just two starters on offense and five on defense.
That’s a lot of production to replace on both sides of the ball, but the Knights believe they have the talent to produce once again.
Senior running back Jonathan Hatton Jr., a Texas A&M commit, is considered one of the best in Texas. Defensive lineman Julian Hugo, who recorded 83 tackles and 8.5 sacks last season, will anchor the defense.
Steele is the area’s top-ranked Class 6A team and is ranked No. 20 in the state per Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.
The Knights will kick off their season at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 29, at Liberty Hill.
