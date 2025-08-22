Skip to main content
Canyon Cougars prepare for season with 10 starters returning

Head coach Sean McAuliffe is entering his second season with the Cougars

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Today, KSAT Sports headed up Interstate 35 to check in with the Canyon Cougars as Big Game Coverage previews continue.

Last season, the Cougars went 8-5 overall, 4-2 in District 29-6A, reaching the third round of the playoffs. They have 10 starters returning from that squad, with five on each side of the ball.

Head coach Sean McAuliffe is entering his second season with the Cougars, and they are predicted to finish third in District 29-6A, according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

