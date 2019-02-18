Local boxers featured on DAZN and KSAT.com

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - FIGHT IN FLORESVILLE

Boxing is coming to Floresville this coming Saturday. "Small Town Big Showdown" presented by TMB & PRB Entertainment, will open it's doors at 6 p.m. at the Floresville Event Center.

The main event will feature a 10-round bout between bantamweights Jose Elizondo, who is from Mexico, and San Antonio's own Felipe Castaneda, who is fighting for the first time since 2015.

The undercard feature's an 18-year-old high schooler named Ricky Medina. The Lanier High School senior is already 2-0 professionally with two knockouts.

“My father was a boxer," said Medina to KSAT 12 Sports on Friday after school. "It was already in my blood but it took a little bit to get in there. I didn't want to at first. I was playing basketball and I noticed a boxing gym close by. I just told my dad, 'I want to try it out' and from there it just took off.”

Medina will face 17-year-old Nuevo Laredo's Jose Casiano who is 1-0-1. Tickets started at $25 and can be purchased by calling 210-449-5599 and 210-322-9974.

This fight will also air on KSAT-TV using a Roku, Amazon, Apple TV and KSAT.com.

TANAJARA JUNIOR AND DAZN

DAZN streaming service is bringing boxing to Mexico.

Boxing veterans Brandon Rios (35-4-1, 26 KOs) will face Humberto Soto (68-9-2, 37 KOs) in a junior middleweight fight on Saturday in Tijuana, Mexico. This will be DAZN USA's first boxing broadcast from Mexico.

San Antonio's Hector Tanajara Jr. (16-0, 5 KOs) will be featured on the undercard during DAZN's broadcast. The Holmes High School graduate will face Ivan Delgado (13-1-2, 6 KOs) in a 10-round flyweight bout.

“El Finito" won five fights in 2018 and has won his last four fights by unanimous decision.

Delgado was 1-1-1 last year and was suppose to fight Genaro Gamez on February 9th but that fight was cancelled.

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 Sports for over 15 years and is an award-winning sports producer.

