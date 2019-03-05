Spurs

Sarah Palin spotted at Spurs game behind bench; Pop asked about appearance

Palin attended Spurs game with grandson

By RJ Marquez - Digital Content Curator, Mark Mendez - Photojournalist

(Image via KSAT Photojournalist Mark Mendez)

SAN ANTONIO - The Spurs had a surprise guest at their home game against Denver Monday night at the AT&T Center.

Former 2008 vice presidential candidate and former governor of Alaska Sarah Palin attended the game and sat right behind the team bench. 

Palin attended the game with her grandson, Tripp, who is apparently a big Spurs fan.

Palin was seen greeting fans and cheering the Spurs as they won their third straight game and seventh overall at home. 

Bristol Palin, Tripp's mother and Palin's daughter, reportedly lives in the Austin area.

Head coach Gregg Popovich was asked after the game if he noticed Palin in the crowd. 

"No. I don't usually pan the crowd when I'm coaching. I'm busy," Popovich said.

