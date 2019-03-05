Sarah Palin spotted at Spurs game behind bench; Pop asked about appearance

SAN ANTONIO - The Spurs had a surprise guest at their home game against Denver Monday night at the AT&T Center.

Former 2008 vice presidential candidate and former governor of Alaska Sarah Palin attended the game and sat right behind the team bench.

Palin attended the game with her grandson, Tripp, who is apparently a big Spurs fan.

Palin was seen greeting fans and cheering the Spurs as they won their third straight game and seventh overall at home.

Bristol Palin, Tripp's mother and Palin's daughter, reportedly lives in the Austin area.

Head coach Gregg Popovich was asked after the game if he noticed Palin in the crowd.

"No. I don't usually pan the crowd when I'm coaching. I'm busy," Popovich said.

Quick Popovich reaction after Spurs hold on/survive to beat Nuggets tonight...said team defended well despite late game barrage...also asked at end if he noticed Sarah Palin behind the bench...’no, I usually don’t pan the crowd when I’m coaching’ #KSATsports #NBA #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/Mc12rmdx1I — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) March 5, 2019

(Image via KSAT Photojournalist Mark Mendez)

(Image via KSAT Photojournalist Mark Mendez)

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.