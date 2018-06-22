R.C. Buford discusses where Spurs stand with Kawhi Leonard

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs are doing everything to keep star forward Kawhi Leonard, general manager R.C. Buford said Thursday night after the NBA Draft.

Rumors have swirled for nearly a week after Leonard reportedly asked to be traded from the Spurs.

Buford said he would not comment on whether Leonard or his advisors have made a formal trade request, but the goal was to keep Leonard with the Spurs.

The Spurs general manager also did not want to discuss whether teams have approached the Spurs about a deal.

"Kawhi and his family mean a lot our organization and to the community,” Buford said. “While none of us would wish we are where we are, we’re going to do what we can to build the best relationship we can with him and we’ll explore all of our options, but the first one will be to do what we can to keep Kawhi as part of our group."

Buford said timing would not be a factor in a possible resolution with Leonard.

"He’s under contract for another year, our goal is to keep him as a part of our program for a long time,” Buford said.

Thursday night was the first time a Spurs official had spoken publicly about the Leonard situation since the season ended.

RC Buford on where #Spurs stand with Kawhi Leonard...says 'Kawhi and his family mean a lot to us' and 1st option is to keep him w/group. Adds there is no timeline for decision, would not comment any proposals or formal trade request from Leonard (via @markmendez) #KSATsports #NBA pic.twitter.com/5jd6sxKz12 — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) June 22, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.