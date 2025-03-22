Skip to main content
Texas Eats

Texas Eats: Chicken quesadillas, puffy tacos and Nutella conchas

Check out these new Nutella conchas at La Panaderia

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Tommy Namphong, Texas Eats Trainee

Tags: Texas Eats, Food, Elder Eats, San Antonio, Texas, Metro Health, Nutrition, Mexican, Tacos, Quesadilla, Enchiladas, Puffy Tacos, La Panaderia, Conchas, Bakery, Dessert, March Madness, Tex-Mex
EATS032225 (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats:

Eddie's Taco House (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Eddie’s Taco House Bar & Grill

3755 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX 78247

The Caballero Family opened Eddie’s Taco House back in 1976. They offer an extensive menu with all the classic Mexican dishes at affordable prices and daily specials throughout the week.

La Fiesta Patio Cafe (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

La Fiesta Patio Cafe

1421 Pat Booker Rd, Universal City, TX 78148

La Fiesta Patio Cafe has been serving the Universal City community since 1974. Owned and operated by the Diaz Family, they pride themselves on offering “a healthier Tex-Mex” menu promising freshness and locally sourced ingredients such as the Alfalfa sprouts, a topping offered on their signature puffy tacos.

La Panaderia March Madness (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

La Panaderia

2503 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78215

Get the new limited time basketball conchas filled with nutella and basketball lattes at La Panaderia! These items are available until the end of March Madness.

Northeast Senior Center - Metro Health (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Northeast Senior Center

4135 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX 78217

We’re partnering with the City of San Antonio for National Nutrition Month. This week, David Elder visits the Northeast Senior Center to speak with Pam Rodriguez about how food is connecting seniors through the City of San Antonio’s HEAL Program. The Northeast Senior Center provides local seniors access to a range of amenities and activities including a full gym, yoga studio, pickleball and chair volleyball.

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
David Elder headshot

David Elder is the host and executive producer of the food and travel show Texas Eats on ABC KSAT 12

Tommy Namphong is the trainee for Texas Eats. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin. He grew up in San Antonio.

