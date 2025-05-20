Texas Eats: BBQ Beef Rib Dinorito, Turkish Grilled Lamb Shanks & Smothered Carne Guisada Burritos

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

Double BBQ Dinorito beef rib burrito at Dinorito food truck in San Antonio, Texas. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Dinorito Food Truck

1009 Avenue B, San Antonio, TX 78215

Partners Ricky Ortiz and Alex Garcia with Garcia Barbecue have joined culinary forces to give San Antonio a loaded barbecue beef rib burrito at the new Dinorito food truck located at El Camino food truck park.

New York Strip at Mare e Monte with cheesy potatoes in San Antonio, Texas. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Mare e Monte

9390 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240

Mare E Monte has become one of San Antonio’s premier dining spots serving classic Italian dishes with a unique Texas twist. Owner Prince Blakaj promises a family-friendly atmosphere and some of their featured dishes include lamb chops, calamari all’Arrabbiata and pasta al nero.

The 1965 sampler platter from Sea Island Shrimp House in San Antonio, Texas. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Sea Island Shrimp House

322 W Rector Dr, San Antonio, TX 78216

First opened in 1965, Sea Island Shrimp House has been family-owned and serving San Antonio for decades. David Elder stops by one of their six locations to speak with the new owner Barclay Anthony to sample their menu and introduce a brand-new item: The 1965. Anthony follows in his late mother’s footsteps, continuing to manage the business and honor the family’s legacy.

Assortment of grilled Turkish cuisine from Chef's Table in San Antonio, Texas. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Chef’s Table

1546 Babcock Rd #102, San Antonio, TX 78229

Explore a Turkish-inspired Mediterranean menu at Chef’s Table located near the Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas. Assorted rice plates, grilled meats, sweet Turkish flan and steamy Turkish tea await you at this popular local favorite.

Smothered carne guisada burrito from Poblano's in downtown San Antonio, Texas. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Poblano’s Mexican Restaurant

204 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78205

This family-owned and operated Mexican restaurant in downtown San Antonio serves up decades-old recipes including their chile relleno, enchiladas verdes, breakfast tacos and their brand-new item: The Smothered Burrito. For more than 14 years, this downtown favorite has made its mark among locals and tourists alike.

Lover's Pizzeria (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Lover’s Pizzeria

105 E Ashby Pl, San Antonio, TX 78212

Partners Victoria Moreno and Dusty Dworak have reopened Lover’s Pizzeria, an iconic pizza joint from the Southside, moving into the Tobin Hill community just north of downtown San Antonio. Their signature poblano pizza returns with an expanded menu including housemade desserts and more. The duo plan to introduce a new tres leches flavor each month.

Leo's Hideout (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Leo’s Hideout

143 Soledad St, San Antonio, TX 78205

Leo’s Hideout opened last fall and has quickly become a hot destination in Downtown San Antonio. Serving pizza by the slice, Leo’s offers a variety of classic and specialty pizzas including the LC, Coach and Mad Dog.

