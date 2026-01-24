Texas Eats: Michelin Star Isidore, Suerte, Mare e Monte & Dean’s Steak and Seafood

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats:

Isidore

221 Newell Avenue, San Antonio, Texas 78215

Located inside the Pullman Market at the Pearl District, Isidore is a modern steakhouse concept that celebrates the bounty of Texas through elevated ingredients and service. Under the guidance of Chef Jorge Hernandez, who returned to San Antonio after working at Michelin-rated kitchens, the menu highlights artisan-raised beef, local produce, and a deep Texas wine list. Critically, Isidore has been recognized by the Michelin Guide as a starred restaurant for its high quality and distinctive voice in Texas dining. Ideal for a special-occasion dinner where you want something upscale yet rooted in local terroir and Texan flavor.

Dean’s Steak and Seafood

431 S Alamo St., San Antonio, Texas 78205

Situated at 431 South Alamo Street in downtown San Antonio (inside the historic 19th-century schoolhouse of the Kimpton Santo Hotel), Dean’s offers a classic fine-dining experience with prime steaks and quality seafood. The ambiance is polished yet inviting: vaulted wood ceilings and architectural details from the schoolhouse set the stage, while its curved oyster bar and raw-bar offerings appeal to seafood lovers. Menu highlights include American prime cuts, Texas and Japanese wagyu, and a standout raw‐bar selection—making it a go-to for steak or seafood fans celebrating a night out.

Suerte

1800 E 6th St., Austin, Texas 78702

Suerte is a modern Mexican restaurant celebrated for its exceptional use of house-made masa (from Texas-grown heirloom corn) and traditional Mexican techniques married to local ingredients. Helmed by Chef Fermín Núñez, the menu features standout dishes like the suadero (brisket) tacos, a tuna tiradito with burnt habanero-apple broth, and a vibrant brunch offering. The space has a buzzy, stylish vibe suited for date nights or brunch with friends, and it’s earned acclaim (including from the Michelin Guide for its quality and unique identity).

Mare E Monte

9390 Huebner Road, San Antonio, Texas 78240

Mare E Monte has become one of San Antonio’s premier dining spots serving classic Italian dishes with a unique Texas twist. Owner Prince Blakaj promises a family-friendly atmosphere and some of their featured dishes include lamb chops, calamari all’Arrabbiata and pasta al nero.

Granny D’s Home Cookin’

14312 FM306, Canyon Lake, Texas 78133

Opened in 2009, Granny D’s Home Cooking is a beloved mom-and-pop diner at Canyon Lake serving Texas-sized portions of classic comfort food. Famous for their giant pancakes—so big they barely fit on the plate—Granny D’s also dishes out fluffy biscuits, hearty chicken-fried steak, crispy fried catfish, and house-made sides that taste straight out of Grandma’s kitchen. It’s a cozy, no-frills spot where locals and travelers alike gather for generous breakfast plates and Southern hospitality that keeps folks coming back every weekend.

