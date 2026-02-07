Texas Eats: Caribbean-inspired Texan BBQ, Giant Homestyle Pankcakes, plus Sonoran and Oaxacan cuisine.

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats:

Bakery Lorraine

306 Pearl Pkwy Unit 110, San Antonio, Texas 78215

Located in the historic Pearl, Bakery Lorraine is a bakery that serves delicious baked goods, ice-cold drinks, and savory dishes perfect for breakfast and brunch. Try out their hearty avocado toast or their various pastries, like their macaroons and pop pastries, for a great start to your day.

Mezquite

221 Newell Ave., San Antonio, Texas 78215

Located in the Pullman Market, Mezquite is a Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant that celebrates the Sonoran cuisine of Northwest Mexico. Whether it’s carne asada, guacamole, or carnitas, Mezquite will satisfy your Sonoran cravings. Make sure to try their “OG” that’s filled with carne asada, guacamole, and frijoles rancheros.

Nicosi

221 Newell Ave., San Antonio, Texas 78215

Right outside of the Pullman Market, Nicosi is a Michelin-starred restaurant reimagining what it means to have dessert through their innovative and scintillating rotating dessert menu. Nicosi offers a multi-course, private, and intimate experience where customers can interact with the chefs as they make and plate the dishes. There are only a handful of restaurants around the world that exclusively sell dessert, so don’t miss out on Nicosi!

Xochi

1777 Walker St, Houston, Texas 77010

Located in downtown Houston, and open since 2020, Xochi highlights Oaxacan cuisine from Southern Mexico. Helmed by James Beard Award-Winner, Hugo Ortega, Xochi reflects the Oaxacan cuisine that he grew up with and has palpable passion for. Don’t forget to order their Cacao dessert to cap off an unforgettable Oaxacan meal.

Round Rock Donuts

153 S Main St, Boerne, TX 78006

Since 1926, the Lone Star Bakery, now infamously known as Round Rock Donuts, began serving their delightfully sweet treats to the Round Rock community. In the 1940s, they introduced their iconic Round Rock Glazed Donuts which has garnered international recognition, ranking 21st around the world and becoming a “Legendary Dessert Place” according to TasteAtlas. Round Rock Donuts will be celebrating their 100th anniversary in 2026.

Cool Vibes Smoke & Flame

486 Landa St., New Braunfels, Texas 78130

Cool Vibes Smoke & Flame in New Braunfels delivers a one-of-a-kind barbecue experience that mixes traditional Texas smoke with Caribbean influences. Known for jerk chicken, brisket, ribs, and flavorful sides like coconut-style street corn, this hidden-gem smokehouse brings bold seasoning and friendly service to its barbecue plates and sandwiches.

Sunny’s: All-Day Brunch & Bar

518 River Road, Boerne, Texas 78006

Sunny’s: All‑Day Brunch & Bar in Boerne is a lively all-day brunch spot with riverside patio seating, creative takes on breakfast classics, and a fun cocktail program. From sweet cream pancakes and Birria Benny to signature mimosas, it’s built for lingering over brunch with friends, celebrating special occasions, or stopping in for a relaxed meal with a view.

Bobbie’s Southern Kitchen

1922 Goliad Road, San Antonio, Texas 78223

Bobbie’s Southern Kitchen on Goliad Road in San Antonio serves hearty Southern comfort food with a focus on generous portions and scratch-made favorites. From fluffy pancakes and chicken-fried steak to classic breakfast fare and lunch plates, it’s a homey spot where guests come for familiar flavors and warm hospitality rooted in decades of tradition.

