Texas Eats NOW: Decadent Meatball Subs & Mouth-Watering Smash Burgers

The Newstand

1900 Broadway Suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78215

The Newstand is a trendy and sleek restaurant in San Antonio known for its decadent sandwiches, lively atmosphere, and delectable drinks. The Newstand offers signature dishes like a French dip, breakfast, and egg salad sandwiches, all of which are loaded to the brim with meat, eggs, and cheese respectively.

ZOJAH Burger

9390 Huebner Rd Suit 109, San Antonio, TX 78240

ZOJAH Burger is a locally owned burger restaurant in San Antonio known for its incredible smash burgers. Owner Alvin Garlito worked as a nurse before pursuing a passion for cooking, as he graduated from the Culinary Institute of America, where he developed a recipe for the ultimate smash burger. ZOJAH Burger has quickly become a hot-bed for anyone seeking a classic American smash burger with a flavorful twist.

