89º
Texas Eats

Texas Eats NOW: Decadent Meatball Subs & Mouth-Watering Smash Burgers

Join David Elder at The Newstand and ZOJAH Burger in San Antonio

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Alex Mathison, Texas Eats Trainee

You can watch “Texas Eats NOW” Mondays through Saturdays at 10 a.m. - Saturdays and Sudays at 11 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

Today on Texas Eats NOW:

Screenshot (KSAT 2025)

The Newstand

1900 Broadway Suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78215

The Newstand is a trendy and sleek restaurant in San Antonio known for its decadent sandwiches, lively atmosphere, and delectable drinks. The Newstand offers signature dishes like a French dip, breakfast, and egg salad sandwiches, all of which are loaded to the brim with meat, eggs, and cheese respectively.

Screenshot (KSAT 2025)

ZOJAH Burger

9390 Huebner Rd Suit 109, San Antonio, TX 78240

ZOJAH Burger is a locally owned burger restaurant in San Antonio known for its incredible smash burgers. Owner Alvin Garlito worked as a nurse before pursuing a passion for cooking, as he graduated from the Culinary Institute of America, where he developed a recipe for the ultimate smash burger. ZOJAH Burger has quickly become a hot-bed for anyone seeking a classic American smash burger with a flavorful twist.

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.

