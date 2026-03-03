Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
73º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Records: Man facing combined 20 charges in connection with unlicensed East Side car dealership
More than 15,000 Ford vehicles recalled due to brake pedal failure
SAPD officer suspended after detectives find woman wanted on felony warrant riding in his car
Records: Fired SAPD officer was on-duty, left shift early before drunk driving crash
2026 Texas primaries voter guide: Where to vote in Bexar County and what to bring on Election Day
What we know about the mass shooting in downtown Austin that killed 4, including suspect, injured 13
5 key races we’re watching in the Texas primary election around San Antonio
Who is running for US Senate in Texas
Teen hospitalized after Northwest Side shooting, SAPD says
Austin gunman bought weapons legally in San Antonio, was not on the FBI’s radar, authorities say

Texas Eats

Texas Eats NOW: HUGE chicken fried steak & JUICY Caribbean jerk chicken

Join David Elder at The Wagon Wheel in Eagle Pass and The Jerk Shack San Antonio

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

You can watch “Texas Eats NOW” Mondays through Saturdays at 10 a.m. - Saturdays and Sudays at 11 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

Today on Texas Eats NOW:

Texas Eats Now 030226 (KSAT 2026)

The Wagon Wheel

1824 Del Rio Blvd, Eagle Pass, TX 78852

The Wagon Wheel is a beloved, mother and son owned barbecue restaurant in Eagle Pass, known for generous portions, authentic BBQ, and a cozy, home-style environment. Complete with outdoor seating, Wagon Wheel offers such signature dishes as massive chicken fried steak, juicy brisket sandwiches, flavorful potato salad, and mouthwatering mac & cheese.

Texas Eats Now 030226 Jerk Chicken (KSAT 2026)

The Jerk Shack

10234 TX-151 Suite 103, San Antonio, TX 78251

The Jerk Shack is a locally owned Jamaican/Caribbean restaurant in San Antonio known for its incredibly tender jerk chicken. Chef Nicola Blaque served ten years in the U.S. Army before pursuing a passion for cooking, putting her unique spin on quintessential island favorites like curry chicken & shrimp, chopped jerk pork tacos, caramelized fried plantains, and juicy fried chicken. As a Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand winner, Jerk Shack has become a destination location for food lovers visiting the west side.

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...