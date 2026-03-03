Texas Eats NOW: HUGE chicken fried steak & JUICY Caribbean jerk chicken

You can watch “Texas Eat s NOW ” Mondays through Saturdays at 10 a.m. - Saturdays and Sudays at 11 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

The Wagon Wheel

1824 Del Rio Blvd, Eagle Pass, TX 78852

The Wagon Wheel is a beloved, mother and son owned barbecue restaurant in Eagle Pass, known for generous portions, authentic BBQ, and a cozy, home-style environment. Complete with outdoor seating, Wagon Wheel offers such signature dishes as massive chicken fried steak, juicy brisket sandwiches, flavorful potato salad, and mouthwatering mac & cheese.

Texas Eats Now 030226 Jerk Chicken (KSAT 2026)

The Jerk Shack

10234 TX-151 Suite 103, San Antonio, TX 78251

The Jerk Shack is a locally owned Jamaican/Caribbean restaurant in San Antonio known for its incredibly tender jerk chicken. Chef Nicola Blaque served ten years in the U.S. Army before pursuing a passion for cooking, putting her unique spin on quintessential island favorites like curry chicken & shrimp, chopped jerk pork tacos, caramelized fried plantains, and juicy fried chicken. As a Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand winner, Jerk Shack has become a destination location for food lovers visiting the west side.

