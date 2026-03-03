Texas Eats NOW: HUGE chicken fried steak & JUICY Caribbean jerk chicken

You can watch “Texas Eats NOW” Mondays through Saturdays at 10 a.m. - Saturdays and Sudays at 11 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.
Today on Texas Eats NOW:
The Wagon Wheel
1824 Del Rio Blvd, Eagle Pass, TX 78852
The Wagon Wheel is a beloved, mother and son owned barbecue restaurant in Eagle Pass, known for generous portions, authentic BBQ, and a cozy, home-style environment. Complete with outdoor seating, Wagon Wheel offers such signature dishes as massive chicken fried steak, juicy brisket sandwiches, flavorful potato salad, and mouthwatering mac & cheese.
The Jerk Shack
10234 TX-151 Suite 103, San Antonio, TX 78251
The Jerk Shack is a locally owned Jamaican/Caribbean restaurant in San Antonio known for its incredibly tender jerk chicken. Chef Nicola Blaque served ten years in the U.S. Army before pursuing a passion for cooking, putting her unique spin on quintessential island favorites like curry chicken & shrimp, chopped jerk pork tacos, caramelized fried plantains, and juicy fried chicken. As a Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand winner, Jerk Shack has become a destination location for food lovers visiting the west side.
Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.
- Facebook: @TexasEatsTV
- Instagram: @texaseatstv
- TikTok: @ElderEats
- Twitter: @TexasEatsTV