Texas Eats

Texas Eats NOW: Succulent Caribbean Seafood & Savory Mediterranean Gyros

Join David Elder as he tries Caribbean food at CANJE and Mediterranean meals at STOP N GO GYROS

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

You can watch “Texas Eats NOW” Mondays through Saturdays at 10 a.m. - Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

Today on Texas Eats NOW:

Texas Eats 030426 (KSAT 2026)

Canje

1914 East 6th Street, Austin, TX, 78702

Canje is a vibrant Caribbean restaurant inspired by the bold, diverse flavors of the islands. Named after the national bird of Guyana, the menu draws influence from Guyanese roots as well as the culinary traditions of Jamaica, Puerto Rico and beyond. Blending traditional techniques with modern creativity, the food highlights rich spices, fresh ingredients and layered flavors.

The restaurant also features a stunning bar, an inventive cocktail program and a curated wine list designed to complement the bright, tropical dishes. Part of Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group, Canje focuses on sourcing local produce and proteins whenever possible, celebrating both Caribbean heritage and Texas seasonality.

Texas Eats 030426 Stop N Go (KSAT 2026)

Stop N Go Gyros

2026 Babcock Road, San Antonio, TX, 78229

Stop N Go Gyros specializes in fresh, flavorful gyros and sandwiches crafted from family recipes and superior ingredients. With more than 20 years of culinary experience, the chef prepares each meat selection fresh to order, delivering bold flavors and hearty portions.

With a convenient take-out setting, Stop N Go Gyros is committed to providing healthy and authentic dishes, unmatched culinary quality, and customer satisfaction, making it a must-visit for anyone craving classic Mediterranean comfort food in San Antonio.

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.

