Texas Eats NOW: Brisket Biscuit, Chicken Fried Lobster, and K’boom K-Dog at the HOUSTON RODEO Join David Elder at the HOUSTON RODEO as he samples the Gold Buckle-winning Best New Flavor, Best Fried Food, and Best Food-on-a-Stick You can watch “ Texas Eat s NOW ” Mondays through Saturdays at 10 a.m. - Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com , and KSAT Plus , our free streaming app. Today on Texas Eats NOW: TexasEatsHoustonRodeo030626 (KSAT 2026) Houston Rodeo NRG Stadium 8400 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX 77054
The Houston Rodeo is the world’s largest livestock exhibition and indoor rodeo. Held annually each March at NRG Stadium, the legendary Texas celebration has been bringing together rodeo action, live entertainment, fun fair rides and creative carnival cuisine since 1931. The event also allows vendors to compete each year for the coveted Gold Buckle Foodie Awards.
Isaac Rousso from Rousso’s Fat Bacon dished out his Best New Flavor–winning Bacon Jam Brisket Biscuit and indulgent Dubai Chocolate Funnel Cake Fries. Mark Zable of Darlin’s Fried Chicken served the Best Fried Food winner, Chicken Fried Lobster, while Anna Dang of Asian Streetness brought bold flavor with the K’Boom K-Dog, winner of Best Food-on-a-Stick.
About the Author David Elder headshot
David Elder is the host and executive producer of the food and travel show Texas Eats on ABC KSAT 12
