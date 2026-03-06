Skip to main content
Texas Eats

Texas Eats NOW: Brisket Biscuit, Chicken Fried Lobster, and K’boom K-Dog at the HOUSTON RODEO

Join David Elder at the HOUSTON RODEO as he samples the Gold Buckle-winning Best New Flavor, Best Fried Food, and Best Food-on-a-Stick

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

You can watch “Texas Eats NOW” Mondays through Saturdays at 10 a.m. - Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TexasEatsHoustonRodeo030626 (KSAT 2026)

Houston Rodeo

NRG Stadium 8400 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX 77054

The Houston Rodeo is the world’s largest livestock exhibition and indoor rodeo. Held annually each March at NRG Stadium, the legendary Texas celebration has been bringing together rodeo action, live entertainment, fun fair rides and creative carnival cuisine since 1931. The event also allows vendors to compete each year for the coveted Gold Buckle Foodie Awards.

Isaac Rousso from Rousso’s Fat Bacon dished out his Best New Flavor–winning Bacon Jam Brisket Biscuit and indulgent Dubai Chocolate Funnel Cake Fries. Mark Zable of Darlin’s Fried Chicken served the Best Fried Food winner, Chicken Fried Lobster, while Anna Dang of Asian Streetness brought bold flavor with the K’Boom K-Dog, winner of Best Food-on-a-Stick.

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.

