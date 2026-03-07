Texas Eats NOW: Caribbean Chicken and Mediterranean Gyros meet Texas Steak and Old-Fashioned Burgers

You can watch “Texas Eat s NOW ” Mondays through Saturdays at 10 a.m. - Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

Canje

1914 East 6th Street, Austin, TX, 78702

Canje is a vibrant Caribbean restaurant inspired by the bold, diverse flavors of the islands. Named after the national bird of Guyana, the menu draws influence from Guyanese roots as well as the culinary traditions of Jamaica, Puerto Rico and beyond. Blending traditional techniques with modern creativity, the food highlights rich spices, fresh ingredients and layered flavors.

The restaurant also features a stunning bar, an inventive cocktail program and a curated wine list designed to complement the bright, tropical dishes. Part of Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group, Canje focuses on sourcing local produce and proteins whenever possible, celebrating both Caribbean heritage and Texas seasonality.

Stop N Go Gyros

2026 Babcock Road, San Antonio, TX, 78229

Stop N Go Gyros specializes in fresh, flavorful gyros and sandwiches crafted from family recipes and superior ingredients. With more than 20 years of culinary experience, the chef prepares each meat selection fresh to order, delivering bold flavors and hearty portions.

With a convenient take-out setting, Stop N Go Gyros is committed to providing healthy and authentic dishes, unmatched culinary quality, and customer satisfaction, making it a must-visit for anyone craving classic Mediterranean comfort food in San Antonio.

Cowboys and Cadillacs

125 N Castell Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Cowboys and Cadillacs is an elevated Southern restaurant in New Braunfels known for its upscale dining, excellent drinks, and opulent interior. The establishment also offers live music on its rooftop from a variety of talented local and regional country musicians. The restaurant also serves one-of-a-kind dishes like smoked mussels, cream corn creme brulee, and a gilded butter cake that is to die for.

Tin Top Burger Shop

283 S Union Ave Ste 101 Ste 101, New Braunfels, TX 78130

A neighborhood burger joint housed in a converted historic home, Tin Top Burger Shop is known for smash-style patties, and creative specialty burgers, like jerk and Bayou versions. They also have a variety of delicious house sauces, and cold craft beer that perfectly pairs with their signature tater tots. Try their famous Reuben burger and several delicious ice cream flavors for a tasty Americana meal.

