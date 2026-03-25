Texas Eats NOW: Viral BBQ Creations and a Legendary Dallas Smokehouse

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:
BUSSIN’ Q
125 Lamar St, Ste 106, San Antonio, TX 78202
Bussin’ Q is a family-owned barbecue spot that gained viral attention for its over-the-top portions and creative smoked meat dishes. Founded by chef Anthony Bueno, the downtown eatery has built a loyal following thanks to its bold flavors and social media-famous menu items.
Signature offerings include the massive “Dino-Ritto,” which features a giant smoked beef rib wrapped in a tortilla with mac and cheese and queso, along with brisket grilled cheese, loaded fries and other indulgent comfort food favorites. The restaurant uses post-oak wood to smoke its meats, giving each dish a rich Texas barbecue flavor.
SMOKEY JOE’S BBQ
6403 South R L Thornton Fwy, Dallas, TX 75232
Smokey Joe’s BBQ has been serving Oak Cliff and the Dallas community since 1985 and is widely regarded as one of the city’s top barbecue destinations. Now operated by a second generation of pitmasters, the restaurant is known for its tender brisket, smoky pork ribs and classic Texas sides.
The menu features favorites such as loaded baked potatoes, brisket-stuffed Texas Twinkies and traditional combo plates piled high with smoked meats. With decades of history and recognition from Texas Monthly, Smokey Joe’s continues to draw crowds seeking authentic, old-school barbecue.
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