Texas Eats NOW: Mexico Ceaty Brings a New Culinary Experience to Downtown San Antonio

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 041626 MexCeaty (KSAT 2026)

MEXICO CEATY

849 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78205

Mexico Ceaty is a new 21,000-square-foot culinary destination now opening in downtown San Antonio at the Shops at Rivercenter. A creation of chef Jason Dady, the concept transforms the traditional food court into a vibrant, Mexican-inspired marketplace featuring multiple dining options, a large central bar, and retail spaces that celebrate the culture and flavors of Mexico.

During a private tour, David Elder got a preview of the expansive space, which includes street taco stands, a bakery, a Tex-Mex concept, and a speakeasy-style mezcal bar. Designed to reflect the energy of a traditional Mexican market, this innovative destination brings together food, art, and entertainment, creating an all-in-one experience that aims to become a major attraction along the River Walk.

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