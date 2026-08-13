Seasonal Bavarian-Style Lager at Karbach Brewing Company

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

KARBACH BREWING COMPANY

2032 Karbach St, Houston, TX 77092

Karbach Brewing Company is a Houston craft brewery rooted in time-honored German brewing tradition, offering fresh beer alongside a full restaurant, biergarten, and expansive event space open for seven days a week. Known for pairing quality craftsmanship with a lively, family- and pet-friendly atmosphere, the brewery features live sports on a large outdoor screen and private event venues. The Hoppadillo IPA has earned multiple medals at both the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival, a reflection of the brewery’s commitment to quality as its core value.

The seasonal standout is the Karbachtoberfest Märzen, a Bavarian-style lager brewed with 100% imported German malt and hops. True to tradition, it is brewed in spring and lagered through the summer, producing a crisp, clean, and balanced finish without excessive bitterness. The beer is available on draft and in cans at the brewery, and can be found statewide at major retail partners including H-E-B, Walmart, and Kroger. Three weekends of Karbachtoberfest celebrations, featuring a 40-foot traditional German beer hall, run from September into October on the brewery grounds.

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

GOODE COMPANY ARMADILLO PALACE

5015 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77098

Armadillo Palace is a sprawling Texas honky-tonk restaurant and live music venue opened in 2004 by the Goode Company. Spread across 17,000 square feet with one dance hall, two bars, and three stages, it is one of Houston’s premier destinations for live music — particularly during rodeo season, when the venue comes fully alive with performances and private events. A Walk of Fame embedded in the entryway pays tribute to Texas-born music legends.

The kitchen fires over mesquite wood and brines proteins for 24 hours before they ever hit the grill. The 12-ounce heritage pork chop, bone-in and grilled over mesquite, is finished with a house-made tomato bacon jam. The Kennedy Ranch discada features skirt steak slow-stewed in a beer sauce with fresh tomatoes, cilantro, and onions. Texas deer camp quail legs are wrapped in applewood smoked bacon, cooked over mesquite, glazed with quail marinade, and served over white cheddar grits. Rounding out the spread are smoked chicken collard greens and a house-made mac and cheese.

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

FIFE AND FARRO

221 Newell Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215

Fife and Farro is a wood-fired pizza and pasta restaurant that opened in April 2024 inside Pullman Market. The concept centers on locally sourced ingredients, with fresh mozzarella made on-site every 20 minutes and dough that is worked by hand, shaped with semolina for manageability, and fired in a wood-burning oven until blistered and bubbly.

The Americano pizza builds on a fresh mozzarella and oregano base, dotted with pesto, house tomato sauce, and pieces of meatball, finished tableside with dollops of ricotta. A take on the New Orleans muffuletta arrives as a generously stacked sandwich of mortadella, salami, capicola, provolone picante, and a house giardiniera tapenade with mayonnaise.

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

BIRD DOG

1701 S Interstate 35, San Marcos, TX 78666

Bird Dog is a San Marcos comfort food restaurant owned by Michael De La Cruz, specializing in made-to-order chicken tenders, loaded hot dogs, and a roster of creative side items. Opened in 2025 along the east side of Interstate 35, the spot has built a following for its scratch approach to classic American fare, including fresh-baked desserts and agua frescas to round out the menu.

Chicken tenders are soaked in buttermilk, pressed for even thickness, double-breaded, and fried to order — served as a six-piece meal with toast and fries, and optionally finished with white gravy. The hot dog program is where creativity runs deep: the CAB beef dog is wrapped in bacon and topped with queso and fried pickles; the Wicked Chili Dog layers chorizo chili, queso, and pickled jalapeños over a bacon-wrapped dog; and the Hot Mess features a no-nitrate dog wrapped in bacon topped with asada, grilled peppers and onions, and queso — landing somewhere between Tex-Mex and a Philly. A loose-grind smash burger rounds out the savory menu, and cinnamon rolls baked fresh in-house, finished with butter sauce and icing, close things out on a sweet note.

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