Get ready for San Antonio's first-ever Concha Throwdown

SAN ANTONIO - The popular pan dulce is finally getting its own event.
The Concha Throwdown is scheduled for Nov. 16 at the Maestro Entrepreneur Center.
EAT: The best local pizza joints in San Antonio
Several local bakeries will be competing to see who makes the best concha.
The event will also feature a concha market and art show.
RELATED: Mi Tierra history traced back to $150 purchase by Cortez family
It is free to attend, and parking is $5, which benefits the Maestro Entrepreneur Center.
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.