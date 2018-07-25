1 dead in motorcycle accident on WB I-10 at Camp Bullis exit

SAN ANTONIO - One person is dead following a motorcycle accident on the city's Northwest Side early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The accident was reported just after 7 a.m. on westbound Interstate 10 at the Camp Bullis Road exit.

According to police, the motorcyclist had just gotten on westbound I-10 and attempted to make a lane change when he tried to move back. That's when, police said, he may have clipped the side of a van.

The motorcyclist skidded off his bike on the pavement and went about 200 feet, police said.

The driver of the van did stop to render aid. Police said the driver is unlikely to face any charges.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s or 40s, was wearing a helmet. His name has not been released pending notification to next of kin.

The San Antonio Fire Department has closed the exit ramp as SAPD traffic investigation detail works at the scene. Motorists in the area should expect delays.

