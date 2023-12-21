62º
Fatal crash shuts down all lanes of Highway 90 WB at SW 36th Street, authorities say

SAN ANTONIO – A fatal crash has shut down part of U.S. Highway 90 westbound on the city’s West Side early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Highway 90, not far from Southwest 36th Street.

According to Transguide, at least one person was killed after a vehicle crashed into a work convoy. At this time, it is not exactly clear how the crash occurred.

All lanes of the highway are shut down and traffic is presently being diverted to the Southwest 36th Street exit. Traffic is currently backed up to South General McMullen. Officials advise using an alternate route if possible.

