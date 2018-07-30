Man killed in rollover crash on Loop 1604, police say

SAN ANTONIO - One person is dead following a rollover vehicle accident on the city's far Northwest Side late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident was reported just after 10 p.m. Sunday near Loop 1604 and Leslie Road, which is not far from Braun Road and Shaenfield Road.

According to police, the white sedan went through a guardrail and then rolled into a ditch. That's when, police said, a male passenger in his 50s was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the sedan was taken to University Hospital where he will be assessed for a DWI.

The name of the man killed has not been released pending notification to next of kin.

