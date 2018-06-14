Moped driver taken to hospital after crashing into fire truck on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - The driver of a moped was taken to an area hospital after crashing into a fire truck late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

The accident occurred just before 10:30 p.m. in the 100 block of West Lubbock Street, which is located not far from South Flores Street on the city's South Side.

According to police, firefighters were responding to an electrical fire in a tree when the moped driver, a man in his 50’s, decided to pass the fire truck on the left in a two-lane street.

The fire truck was pulling into a parking lot and the moped driver hit the front of the truck just before crashing into a utility pole.

The driver was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center for his injuries which officials say don't appear to be life-threatening.

